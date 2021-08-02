COVID-19 vaccine side effects are completely normal, Austin doctor says

An Austin doctor told KVUE that side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine mean your body's immune system is working.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people may be considering getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but some are worried about the side effects that come with it.

Dr. Brian Metzger, medical director of infectious diseases at St. David's Medical Center, told KVUE it is normal to have side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. He said that side effects mean your body's immune system is working.

"They are a sign that your body is working against the virus or against the spike protein that your body is producing that will go on to fight the virus," said Dr. Metzger. "These vaccines that are available now ... inside your body produce spike protein, and then your body sees that as a foreign object, mounts an immune response."

Metzger said that because of this reaction, you may feel like you have a cold or body aches, but noted that this occurs in a minority amount of people who get the vaccine.

"That doesn't happen to everyone," Metzger told KVUE. "The most common reaction is soreness at the injection site. But otherwise, the fever, the body aches, those sorts of things typically last about a day and occur in a small number of people."

On Feb. 8, Austin Public Health (APH) released its dashboard detailing how many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered by the department and who is getting them. KVUE broke down the vaccine allotment demographics here.