COVID-19 and fertility: Doctor discusses safety of vaccine during pregnancy

AUSTIN, Texas — All Texan adults were eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday, March 29.

But some women are thinking twice about getting a vaccine shot based off some concern from a viral post that it could cause infertility. To address the topic, KVUE spoke with Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, a reproductive endocrinologist and medical director at Texas Fertility Center.

Here's a look at Dr. Silverberg's conversation on Midday with KVUE's Ashley Goudeau:

Goudeau: Where did all of this sort of concern come from? It stems from an article, right?

Silverberg: "Right. It does. So there was a German physician back in December who raised some concerns – and there were legitimate concerns and he doing what he was supposed to be doing. But he raised some concerns about the fact that there appears to be a small sequence of DNA and also a protein in common between the virus, potentially the vaccine and a protein that's involved in the placenta. And so his concern was, 'Hey, listen, if this vaccine is going to induce the body to make antibodies to this specific protein, could it ... not that it does ... but he asked the question, could it adversely affect implantation because it would affect that protein in the placenta?' Well, the answer is we don't know with 100% certainty because the virus is still relatively new. We don't know much with 100% certainty. But as of now, there appears to be no increased risk either for infertility or for pregnancy loss. And one of the thing that wasn't even considered when he raised this concern of raising the incidence of infertility, the only way you can lose a pregnancy and the only way you can get a placenta is if you get pregnant. Right? So, it doesn't make any sense at all that would lead to infertility. The American Fertility Society has said that there's no evidence that it leads to infertility. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said there's no incidence in the Pfizer study. Thirty-seven-thousand patients went through the Pfizer study. Even though patients were instructed not to get pregnant in that study, 23 did ... 12 patients who got the vaccine, 11 patients who got the placebo – no risk of infertility, no increased risk of pregnancy loss or miscarriage."

Goudeau: There is concern that it is so new in that there hasn't been enough time. So what are you telling your patients or what are you telling women who want to get pregnant? Should they get this vaccine?

Silverberg: "Yeah, they should. And let me tell you why. Number one, the Centers for Disease Control says they should. The Centers for Disease Control is usually right. Number two, we know that COVID-19 is unpredictable. So we can't tell if when you get COVID-19, if you're going to get it in a mild case, if you're going to be asymptomatic or if you're going to get a severe case. But what we do know is if you get it and you're pregnant, those cases tend to be more severe. So that's a known. If you get infected with the virus and you're pregnant, those cases are more severe, which is a good reason that women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant should get vaccinated in advance."

Goudeau: Have you seen or is there any precedent of vaccines impacting fertility?

Silverberg: "No. I mean, we know there's certain vaccines that we give a warning about. For example, the German measles vaccine. You need to wait for a period of time after you get vaccinated, before you get pregnant, because we know that could potentially cause an issue. There are certain viruses that we know can cause problems in pregnancy, but they cause problems usually at a very specific time. For example, chicken pox ... that can cause problems in pregnancy at the very beginning of pregnancy or at the very end. But rarely, does it cause an issue if you get chickenpox in the middle of a pregnancy. Same thing with herpes. It can cause problems if you get it at the very beginning of pregnancy and it could cause problems around the time of labor and delivery. But the rest of the time, or if you've been exposed to it before ... you're just having another outbreak, it doesn't appear to cause a problem. So every virus is different. And the most important thing to remember is, this virus has been around for 14 months, 16 months, maybe. It may be five or 10 years before we know the ultimate answers to these questions. And unfortunately, even though the accelerated vaccine development and they were able to get this vaccine out in record time, there's no way to accelerate the period of time we're going to need to be able to answer all the questions about what comes next."

Goudeau: But bottom line, Dr. Silverberg, you say is if you can ... go ahead and get a vaccine?

Silverberg: "Please, please, please, please."