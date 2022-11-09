As new COVID-19 boosters roll out, people consider getting their flu vaccine at the same time

Health experts say a bad flu season could emerge as COVID-19 persists.

AUSTIN, Texas — The new COVID-19 booster has made its way to Central Texas pharmacies, and folks are eager to get their hands on it.

Head pharmacist at Tarrytown Pharmacy Rannon Ching said this week they received 3,000 new Moderna booster doses and 3,000 Pfizer doses.

"That's probably going to last us about a week and a half," he said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched a new statewide COVID-19 education campaign to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted. They're holding outdoor pop-up events at Walmart locations across Texas this month. They said Sunday's pop-up in the area was a success.

"We have lots of folks coming in asking about their children and about the booster," said Robert Santiago, outreach manager.

While many people are anxious to get their COVID-19 vaccine, hundreds are also inquiring about the flu shot.

"Flu season officially starts October 1," said Ching. "I do see a large number of the older population, 65 and over starting to get their flu shot in September, which is still great."

If you're thinking about getting your flu shot, now is the time. Experts believe this year we could see a pretty bad flu season.

"Especially when people are now traveling more and seeing family," said Ching.

If you're looking to get both shots, Ching said both the COVID-19 booster and flu shot can be taken together.

The sooner you get the shots, the sooner you're protected.

