How to get a free ride to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Austin

Here's how you can schedule a free ride to your COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro (CapMetro) announced Thursday it is offering complimentary curb-to-curb service for community members with COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The Austin transit agency’s "MetroAccess" vehicles are accepting requests for this service, and community members do not need to be a MetroAccess customer to utilize it, the company said in a press release.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Capital Metro has continued to provide essential travel for customers to reach critical destinations and services through safe and reliable transit,” said Chad Ballentine, Capital Metro vice president of demand response and innovative mobility. “Ensuring community members can securely reach their COVID-19 vaccination appointments is part of Capital Metro’s ongoing initiative to protect the health and safety of the Central Texas community.”

CapMetro's free service is only available for customers who are in the agency's service area and are receiving the COVID-19 vaccination through phase I and II of the Texas Department of Health’s (DSHS) vaccine distribution plan, officials said.

Capital Metro said it is also working with community partners, such as Foundation Communities, to help the people they serve access their vaccine appointments. It is important to note that riders who plan to use this free service must make their COVID-19 vaccine appointment before reserving their free ride. CapMetro officials said the agency does not administer the vaccine nor schedule coronavirus vaccine appointments for riders.

To schedule a free ride, CapMetro said to call 512-369-6050 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m at least one day in advance of your vaccination appointment.

While making a reservation for the free service, CapMetro says you'll need the following information:

Pickup address

Vaccine appointment address

Requested appointment and return times

If the customer is traveling with another person or utilizing any mobility aids

CapMetro's COVID-19 safety protocols – including mandatory mask-wearing – will be enforced on the rides.

For more information, please visit CapMetro.org/Vaccine-Access.