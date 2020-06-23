Gov. Abbott allows local leaders to put limits on outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people amid ongoing COVID-19 surge in Texas

Previously, the state only allowed cities and counties to impose limits on gatherings of more than 500 people.

SAN ANTONIO — As Texas meets a grim new milestone with nearly 5,500 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday – by far the highest daily count during the ongoing pandemic – Gov. Greg Abbott is loosening the leash and allowing local governements to set their own mandates when it comes to outdoor gatherings.

Specifically, Abbott is allowing mayors and county judges to set limits on outdoor gatherings that are more than 100 people in size. (A similar previous order said local leaders could only impose limits on outdoor events with more than 500 people.)

In the same order, Abbott directs the implementation of "strict health and safety standards and procedures" for preventing COVID-19 spread within Texas child care centers, although the details of those standards and procedures weren't specified in the proclamation.