Doctors discuss COVID-19 vaccine timeline for kids

Doctors with Dell Children's Medical Center and Ascension Texas discussed COVID-19 and kids during a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 was a disease for adults, said one doctor in a virtual town hall on Wednesday. However, after the vaccines came out and delta variant came into play, things changed.

"Children then became the primary cases in COVID and, as of August and September, children now represent about 26% of new cases weekly in COVID in the country," said Dr. Lynn Thoreson with Dell Children's Medical Center.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Tuesday that there were seven pediatric COVID-19 cases in Austin-area hospitals and 133 pediatric COVID-19 patients statewide.

Physicians also discussed current treatments, mental health and a vaccine timeline for 5- to 11-year-olds.

Doctors reported in September, data were put in for emergency use authorization to expand vaccines to that age group.

A doctor in the town hall said Pfizer studied the groups by age, with different doses and neutralizing antibody response.

"What's been found is that the neutralizing antibody in 5- to 11-year-olds with the smaller dose, the 10-microgram vaccine dose, showed a very robust response, similar to the adolescent and young adult population," said Dr. Sarmistha Hauger with Dell Children's Medical Center.

According to the slideshow at the town hall, on Oct. 26, the FDA is meeting to discuss the Pfizer vaccine data. Doctors said they hope to hear about the approval for 5- to 11-year-olds either at the end of this month or in November.