Fayette County distributes 1000 vaccines first come, first served, no appointment necessary

The County prioritized seniors and people who fall into 1A-1C guidelines, but any adult could get in line for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — People travel from across the country to see the Antique Show in Warrenton. This year, visitors found a different vendor giving away wares: the COVID-19 vaccine from Fayette County and the Texas National Guard.

"We saw it yesterday actually," Joe Beier, visiting from northern Wisconsin, said. "I thought, well, you know, we don't want to jump in front of Texans to get our shot, and then today we're like, 'Oh, well, maybe let's ask some questions and see if we can get in there.'"

Fayette County Emergency Management partnered with the Texas National Guard to distribute 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to any adult who wanted one at the Antique Show this week. Divvying up the doses, the organizations put 250 shots in arms on Saturday, despite the rain.

"I flew in last night from Dallas," Mike Clem said. "My wife got vaccinated three days ago and she said, hey, I can get the Johnson & Johnson, the one-time shot. And so I bought an airline ticket and came down here."

The antique show draws in thousands of people over a period of two to three weeks. The County, giving out a single-dose shot, just wants to make sure shots are in arms.

A line wrapped around the Warrenton Fire Station Saturday afternoon with people waiting for the makeshift clinic to open. When the rain came through, the line melted away as people scattered to find cover. The jabs started around 1 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., the National Guard was hawking the vaccines to people walking by asking who wants to get their shot.

Nancy Crockett, who's been selling antiques at the show for 14 years, said she's been holding out for the single-dose vaccine specifically.

"My husband, his liver cancer returned and I didn't want to have one of the second ones that could make me sick because a lot of my friends got a bad reaction to the second shot of the other ones," Crockett said. "[I'm looking forward to] going to Long Island, not having to worry about getting into New York state to see my older daughter and grandkids and friends. So it's nice to know that I don't have to say, 'Excuse me, I have to quarantine.'"

Fayette County's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Chief Craig Moreau added he hopes to have another drive-thru, no-appointment-needed vaccine event with thousands of Johnson & Johnson doses in the coming weeks. Moreau believes the Johnson & Johnson dose works best for working adults because of the timing and convenience of just one shot.