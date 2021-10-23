Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time?

A physician says doctors are pushing people to get their flu shot in hopes of decreasing hospitalizations this year since COVID-19 is still in play.

AUSTIN, Texas — Flu season is here. However, one Central Texas physician said Texas typically gets hit a bit later, like the end of December or January.

She said now is the time to get your flu shot.

Doctors are still pushing for people to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines this year, if you haven't already. Even though COVID-19 cases are down, she said outside of a global pandemic, the flu can and has filled up hospitals before.

Considering COVID-19 is still in play, Dr. Nina Desai, a physician with Baylor Scott & White, said they're urging people to get vaccinated.

"Every year, we have an increase in hospitalization rate during the flu season, and that's pretty typical. But this year, well, the past and especially the years previously, our hospitals are already overrun with COVID. There's already limited beds. There's limited staffing. Compound that with flu season, it's just going to make things a lot worse for people," said Dr. Desai. "So that's why we're really stressing the importance of getting both the COVID shot and the flu shot."

Desai said those cleared to get COVID-19 shots can also get their flu shots at the same time. She explained people can get the shots at the same time since the flu and COVID-19 are two different viruses .

While the COVID-19 vaccine is currently just for people 12 and up, Dr. Desai said people as young as 6 months can get the flu shot.