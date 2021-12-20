Pharmaceutical companies creating omicron-specific boosters, treatments to fight the quickly mutating virus

The makers of Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose vaccines and Regeneron's antibody treatment have said effectiveness decreased against omicron.

AUSTIN, Texas — To keep up with the quickly mutating COVID-19 virus, pharmaceutical companies are creating boosters and treatments specifically to fight Omicron.

"It seems to be overtaking all the other variants," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It's a race against what may be the fastest spreading coronavirus variant we've seen. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant variant in the United States, representing 73% of new coronavirus cases.

"The spike protein continues to mutate, and omicron specifically has a host of mutations well over 30," said Infectious Disease Doctor Ogechika Alozie.

Pfizer and Moderna are scrambling to create boosters that specifically fight Omicron. Both companies said their current two-dose vaccines aren't as effective against the mutated variant.

"The antibody treatments have been great," said Alozie.

Alozie uses antibody treatments every day to try and keep coronavirus patients out of the hospital, but said even some of those aren't as effective now.

"The antibodies are targeted to the previous spike protein, so they're not going to work," Alozie said.

Regeneron announced its antibody treatment isn't as effective against the omicron variant. A lab study released last week from Germany showed that Regeneron's antibodies were ineffective against omicron infection. The pharmaceutical company said the new omicron-specific treatment they're working on will be ready for testing early next year.

Pfizer hopes its new booster will be ready for the public by March of 2022.

"So, that's not going to be quick enough for what we expect to be a fast, brisk but really short omicron surge," said Alozie.

Moderna said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the omicron variant and hope to start clinical trials next year.

Dr. Alozie told KVUE that the next step for you in this race should be getting a booster shot so you have some protection before the year is over.

"People that have a full series plus a booster still seem to be doing well," said Alozie. "Looking at the South Africa data, it may also be that people that are already immune because of delta are also doing OK."