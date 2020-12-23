Wednesday's 19,185 new cases blows past the previous record of 16,864, which was set Dec. 17.

A number of coronavirus records were set across Texas on Wednesday.

In addition to a state record for new cases, Dallas and Collin counties also set single-day records.

Texas reported a record 19,185 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, plus an additional 3,405 probable cases.

That blows past the previous record of 16,864, which was set on Dec. 17.

State health officials say Texas is "still seeing the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings” in the data.

The state also reached 10,574 coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday. That's the highest number since a record-setting 10,893 back on July 22.

Collin County crossed the four-digit threshold for the first time, reporting 1,113 new cases.

And Dallas County health officials reported 2,512 additional cases on Wednesday, a county record. In addition, officials said the county had 30 more deaths.

The deaths ranged from a man in his 20s who died in a vacant residence to a woman in her 100s who lived at a long-term care facility in Garland. Eleven of the deaths were among people under 70 years old and six resided in long-term care facilities.

According to Judge Clay Jenkins, predictions from UT Southwestern show a sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations. By Jan. 5 the county is predicted to have 2,700 daily cases and 1,500 hospitalizations.

"Whether we reach these record highs is entirely up to the personal decisions we all make in the next few days," Jenkins said in a tweet.

"Now is a time for patriotism as we battle a determined and relentless foe that is killing North Texans in record numbers. The virus doesn’t care it’s the holidays and that we are tired and want to spend time with family," Jenkins added.

In an interview on Tuesday, White House COVID-19 advisor Dr. Deborah Birx warned that Texas residents urgently need to change their behavior to help stop the spread.

“You can see what’s happening in Dallas. You can see what’s happening across Texas,” Birx said. “I know it’s tough in the holiday season, we are asking people to make sacrifices, we are asking you to make sacrifices until we can get your beloved grandparents, aunts, and parents vaccinated.”

Hospitalizations high across the state

For the first time since the pandemic began, 20 of the state's 22 trauma regions are reporting 100 or more patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The highest regions are E, which covers most of North Texas, with 3,142 patients, R, which includes Houston, at 1,773 patients, and P, which includes San Antonio at 1,021.

Five regions have fewer than 10 ICU beds available, according to state data: A - Amarillo with nine, D - Abilene with four, F - Texarkana with eight, M - Waco with eight and N - College station with five.

Region E had 89 ICU beds as of Wednesday. Dallas County officials said there were 17 ICU beds available and Tarrant County officials said their ICUs were 87% full.

Tarrant County reports 1,702 new cases, 11 deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported 1,702 additional cases, as well 11 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.

Since March, the county has reported 135,793 cases and 1,389 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county remained flat, but was still high at 1,168.

Denton County adds 751 cases, 3 more deaths

Denton County health officials reported 751 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as three additional deaths.

Officials said a man and a woman, both in their 80s, who died were residents of Inspired Living in Lewisville. The third death was a man in his 50s who lived in The Colony.