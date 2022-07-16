COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Texas

Although numbers are up, they are still nowhere near the peaks of previous waves.

AUSTIN, Texas — The number of COVID-19 cases is still climbing across the country as doctors monitor new subvariants spreading in the United States.

In Texas, case numbers are up 21% in the past week and up 79% in a month.

More patients are ending up in hospitals across the state as well. Hospitalizations are up 7% in the past week but have nearly doubled in the last month. However, the numbers are still nowhere near the peaks of previous waves.

Those in the high category include Mason, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays and Caldwell counties. Meanwhile, Travis and Williamson counties, along with others, remain in the "medium" risk level.

Two new omicron subvariants are driving COVID-19 numbers up in recent weeks. The BA.5 variant accounts for 65% of cases while the BA.4 variant makes up another 16% of cases. The variants are evading antibodies and vaccine protections with experts saying they are some of the most contagious versions to date.

Here's a look at the case numbers in Texas for Saturday, July 16:

Cases

9,635 new cases Saturday

New 7-day average: 9,305 Up 21% from a week ago Up 79% from a month ago



Hospitalizations

3,240 COVID-19 patients in TX hospitals Up 7% from a week ago Up 91% from a month ago



Deaths

27 COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday

87,385 since the start of the pandemic

