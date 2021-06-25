COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Williamson County

WCCHD said the variant was discovered and confirmed through lab testing in June.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) announced in a press release that the first three cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Williamson County.

WCCHD said the variant was discovered and confirmed through lab testing in June. The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is around 60% more transmissible than the already highly infectious Alpha variant that was found in the United Kingdom in late 2020.

“It is not surprising to see the Delta variant in our community given how rapidly it spreads,” said WCCHD Lead Epidemiologist Allison Stewart. “The good news is that the mRNA vaccines have been proven to be highly effective against this variant. The concern locally is that we have more than half the county that isn’t vaccinated and whom are still highly susceptible to this variant.”

WCCHD says that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of hospitalization but mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are still highly effective against it.

At this time, Williamson County remains in the Yellow Phase, and urges all eligible residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community.