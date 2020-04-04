AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been said that every piece of data tells a story, and the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas take on a different meaning when you compare them to county population data.

Take Williamson County for instance, with 72 cases and a 2019 census estimate of 590,551, which results in 1.2 cases per 10,000 population – among the lowest in the region.

Travis County, with 430 cases and a population of 1,273,954, gives us a number of 3.4 cases per 10,000 people.

But look at Fayette County where La Grange is located. There it is four cases per 10,000 people.

In fact, our analysis of all counties in the KVUE viewing area showed Fayette County had the most cases per 10,000 (4.0), followed by Travis County (3.4), Hays County (2.0) and Blanco County (1.7).

However, it’s important to note the number of reported cases is highly reliant on how much testing is being done in each county, a number that’s hard to come by so far.

Which counties had the fewest number of cases based on population? Caldwell (.46), Burnet (.62), Gillespie (.74) and Bastrop counties (.79). Mason County had no cases reported.

Remember, this is just a snapshot as of Friday evening, April 3. Those numbers will change in the days and weeks to come.

