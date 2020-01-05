AUSTIN, Texas — Live video: We are streaming KVUE Daybreak shows live in the video above from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Friday, May 1, Texas will partially reopen in phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to gradually reopen the state. Some restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters will reopen at a reduced capacity, but bars, gyms, nail salons and other businesses are not allowed to reopen.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 1 live blog.

Top Headlines:

COVID-19 Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Friday.

WATCH: Timeline: Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen Texas amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIURS COVERAGE: