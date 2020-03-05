AUSTIN, Texas — As of Friday, May 1, some restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters have been allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity, but bars, gyms, nail salons and other businesses are not allowed to reopen.

The City of Austin has provided guidance on activities and information for businesses that have recently opened, or plan to open soon, under Governor Abbott’s April 17 Executive Order GA-18 which supersedes some provisions of the “Stay Home – Work Safe” Order.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 3 live blog.

Top Headlines:

COVID-19 Updates:

12:30 p.m. – New York company Unacast has given Travis County a "D+" for social distancing. Following Easter weekend, the county received a C, and back on April 7, Travis County received an A-.

As of May 3, Travis County has confirmed 1,714 positive cases of COVID-19, with 51 deaths and 512 reported recoveries.

