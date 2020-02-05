AUSTIN, Texas — As of Friday, May 1, some restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters have been allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity, but bars, gyms, nail salons and other businesses are not allowed to reopen.
The City of Austin has provided guidance on activities and information for businesses that have recently opened, or plan to open soon, under Governor Abbott’s April 17 Executive Order GA-18 which supersedes some provisions of the “Stay Home – Work Safe” Order.
If you plan on going to a restaurant, you can expect to see some changes such as disposable menus and no condiments on the tables. Here's a checklist of what restaurants are recommended to do. Retail stores will also roll out recommendations for customers such as staying six feet away from others and wearing a face-covering or mask. Here's a list.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 2 live blog.
COVID-19 Updates:
8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank hosts another drive-thru distribution event. The event started at 8 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. at Nelson Field near highways 290 and 183 in East Austin.
Everyone is asked to stay in their cars, and volunteers will put the food in their trunks. Each box contains about 28 pounds of food and hygiene products.
According to the president of the food bank, they have seen a 200% increase in new people in Travis County using their services.
WATCH: Texas reopens after surge in COVID-19 deaths
