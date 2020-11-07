Reporter breaks down investigation into subpar masks investor tried to sell to TDEM

KVUE's Mike Marut sat down with ProPublica reporter J. David McSwane about how he found Texans repackaging masks unfit for medical professionals.

AUSTIN, Texas — For weeks, ProPublica reporter J. David McSwane looked into an operation run on the app TaskRabbit that had people repackaging N95 masks that were not for medical use and trying to sell them to health professionals in San Antonio and Texas Division of Emergency Management.

He published his story in ProPublica and The Texas Tribune after hearing about the operation through a friend of a friend. On Friday, he sat down with KVUE's Mike Marut to discuss how the investigation led him to find a Silicon Valley investor financing the operation.

Mike Marut: Can you bring us up to speed on the background and how this all came together?

J. David McSwane: Sure. Well, I used to work in Austin, actually. I worked at the Statesman and the Dallas Morning News, still had some Texas connections and just heard from a friend of a friend that, you know, this guy Lucas down in San Antonio, had responded to a TaskRabbit ad and stumbled upon this warehouse where people were taking the masks out of bags that said "Non-medical" and putting in bags that didn't have that disclaimer. And Lucas had been told by the guy running it that these were being sold to the Texas Division of Emergency Management and potentially the city of San Antonio. So that just, you know, that didn't sound right. And I had to check it out. And it turns out these masks were, in fact, being repackaged so that you couldn't see the medical disclaimer. And, you know, the investor behind this operation had tried to sell them to the Texas Division of Emergency Management. They had rejected them.

Marut: Did you expect it to lead where it did with this, you know, an investor from Silicon Valley as opposed to just someone in San Antonio who is trying to make a quick buck?

McSwane: I did, actually. So, you know, I've been reporting on this new mask trade with, you know, all kinds of, you know, outlandish characters. And I had come to sort of know just from my previous reporting that any time there's a mask deal, these are high volume deals. You need somebody with the money to buy millions of masks, and most of these are coming from China. So you have to have some import-export expertise or connection to bring these things in. So I assumed that there was an investor behind this. I didn't know if it was the guy running the TaskRabbit operation or if there was somebody above him. And, you know, just sort of poking around, looking at his Facebook, saw that he posted some Venmo transactions. And that led me to look at Venmo. And I saw that he was, in fact, being paid by a guy named Brendan Mulligan who turned out to be the investor behind this operation. And from there, I just ended up contacting everybody and they basically laid out for me what their plans were.

Marut: As a reporter, I don't know that I've ever actually looked at Venmo for reporting purposes. Was this something kind of a first for you in that way as well? To verify that these transactions were happening?

McSwane: I was delighted. I saw the first transaction on Facebook. And, you know, the TaskRabbit guy, his name is Jaime Rivera, had blacked out some people, but he didn't blackout who had paid in. And I thought, well, surely these aren't all public. So I just looked them up on Venmo. And, you know, there was and, you know, I use Venmo. So I hadn't thought of it as a reporting tool. But they had basically, you know, laid out, you know, just sort of. You know, a timeline of the transactions and in the comments section, the investor had actually said, you know, this is April 15th repackaging, you know, things like that. So it was kind of obvious. I hadn't done that before as a reporter. You know, I think the DEA and the FBI had been tracking, you know, some drug deals on [payment apps]. But I think people were wise to it at this point.

Marut: Throughout this process, what were some of the hurdles that you had to get over?

McSwane: Well, I had to go down to Texas to check it out and try to talk to everybody. And at this point, you know, I had contacted the two gentlemen involved and they didn't talk to me. So I, you know, I just showed up at the warehouse and talked to a neighbor who sort of let me in. He told me that, you know, "we saw this operation and a guy I know was trying to buy the masks" and he wouldn't tell me the guy's name, but just there were some clues and I was able to figure it out. This embroiderer down the street. And I just went in to talk to him and he said, "Yeah, you know, I was looking at these masks and I saw that he was repackaging them, so I didn't want them." And from there, I had to get some confirmation from TDEM. And they are, you know, they're busy. They're dealing with a public health crisis. So trying to get their attention about some masks, a little bit of a challenge. But when I told them, "Hey, I'm a little worried that you guys might have bought some masks that aren't for medical use." They looked into it and they said, well, "Luckily we flagged these and we didn't buy them." And from there, they told us, you know, this is happening all time. This is not the only operation that's trying to sell some part masks to us. And obviously, you know, I'm in D.C., the federal government there. There's just an influx of masks that aren't effective in combating or aren't as effective as what you want in a hospital setting. So I just sort of saw this is sort of an interesting and somewhat amusing microcosm of a much larger trend we're seeing with these mass traders.

Marut: It seems like at the very beginning of this, it was like this mad rush to go and get these. And not that there wasn't anybody checking, but it was just kind of like, all right, let's go. We can figure it out. Is that kind of what that you've seen at all?

McSwane: Oh, absolutely. I mean, in reporting this it, you know, I haven't seen the testing. I'm not a scientist. But in the way it was described to me, I actually think Texas is doing more vetting than the federal government on some of these masks. I mean, when we say federal government, we're talking a lot of agencies. But, yeah, there was this initial, you know, in March and April and May, you freak out. We're not ready for this pandemic. We need as many masks as we can. There's a shortage. So the federal government was essentially putting out, you know, I call them bounties. They're not even really contracts just purchase orders, you know, if you can bring us masks and we accept them, we'll pay you. And, you know, they're paying, you know, five, six times what these masks are worth. So a lot of people got into that game. And then this interesting thing happened where the FDA sort of changed [tactics] and came, you know, came to the conclusion that, well, wait a minute, we let in a lot of bad masks. So we're going to say you can't buy from all the people we said you could. Now, you can only buy from these 14. And the list sort of changes day to day. So you have these investors who bought all these masks. They brought them in and they thought they could sell them to the government. And now they're not on the list. They can't sell them to the government. So in this case, the industry's solution was, well, let's just repackage them and see if we can slip them in.

Marut: Is this something that you almost expected to see at some point?

McSwane: I went into this suspecting, you know, this is so big. I mean, this is the biggest story certainly in our lifetimes. And there is a, you know, commercial market that's emerged. It's huge. This is happening in every state. Tapping of county level on up to the federal government level. And it's just too big to get your arms around. So, you know, when I find these little examples, it's an easier way to sort of understand this phenomenon and explain it. So I saw this as a specific event that I think really informs the general theme that we're seeing in this pandemic of, you know, people saw a way to make money in this case. One of the gentlemen involved was, you know, he'd lost his income because people weren't, you know, people aren't buying things like they used to and they're not ordering services. And there's this vacuum because the federal government and the states can't prepare. And, you know, you're seeing these traders sort of filling that void. And some of them are doing strange things.

Marut: What was the legwork involved as you got deep into it?

McSwane: When you're approaching an investigation, sometimes, you know, you want to get all your ducks in a row before you confront somebody, you know. But in this case, I wanted to do some due diligence before I flew out because that, you know, that's it's kind of a drastic move right now. You need to be sure that it's worth it because there are health concerns and all of those precautions we need to take. So I actually saw the Venmo trail. I'd seen his Facebook post. I saw photos of the masks. I just decided to call him and ask him. And, you know, he was willing to tell me what was going on. But what happens oftentimes in the process of reporting is people start to realize, "Well, wait a minute, why is he writing a story? Am I in trouble? How is this going to look for me?" And, you know, my approach is I don't surprise people. And I told them, you know, I think this looks odd, man. And I asked him, you know, I think our last conversation, I asked him, "are you worried that you were involved in some criminal activity here?" And he said, "well, now I do," and naturally, he didn't want to talk to me anymore. And at that point, I kind of had everything I needed. You'd like to keep talking because, you know, you want people to know what's going to be his story and you want to make sure, you know, it's there's some nuance or whatever, you know. But at that point, the investor actually, you know, continued to send me emails answering some of my questions.

Marut: Did that surprise you at all that the investor was still willing to communicate even just through email?

McSwane: The first time the investors didn't respond to me. But what happened was, you know, as you sort of unfurl what's happening here and you have more and more details, I shared those with the investor to make sure, you know, to be fair and let them know and give them a chance to respond. But also just in case there's something I didn't understand. Help me understand it. Correct me. And at that point, I think he saw that we had a story. We knew everything that happened. So he wanted to know he wanted to offer his defense and explanation. You know, we see that sometimes.

Marut: Tell me about, I guess, how the characters in the story came together?

McSwane: You have a San Francisco area businessman who, you know, hehe has connections in the apparel industry, he imports things from China. So he's kind of well-positioned to enter this sort of nascent mask trade. Right. But he's trying to bring these things in and trying to figure out who he can sell to. He decides he wants to sell to the state of Texas. So it was really random. He just created a TaskRabbit task and connected with Jaime Rivera, who was a pretty prolific tasker in San Antonio, and said, 'hey, you know, I'll pay you to pick these boxes up, deliver them to the state of Texas that their warehouse down there in San Antonio.' They do a couple of jobs. That works out from there. The investor says, 'you know, I got these masks that I need to repackage. Can you help with that?' And Jaime sort of takes over. And at this point, they're kind of business partners. Jaime's recruiting other people through TaskRabbit. And, you know, these are random people who didn't know each other for the most part. And among them was Lucas Rensko, who later, you know, told me what he had seen. And, you know, he shows up at the warehouse, sees the repackaging masks and says this is a little fishy. I'm going to go ahead and leave. And so it was just sort of this random confluence of people and events and, you know, just sort of random that one of the TaskRabbit responders sort of felt something wasn't right. Decided to tell a friend who told a friend told me.

Marut: Does this kind of I don't want to say expose, but kind of shed new light on websites and apps like TaskRabbit or whatever?

McSwane: I don't think so. I mean, you could have put an ad in the paper, you know, like in the old days, you know, Craigslist, whatever. It's just the medium and, you know, delivering boxes. That's a legitimate task. And Jaime delivered things all the time. It's really when the sort of person the person decided to do this repackaging enterprise. You know, this happened to me through, you know, the digital age tasker.

Marut: What was what was your big takeaway from this story? You know, compared to the other mask related stories that you've been covering for the past few months.

McSwane: The federal government's response to this was so haphazard that they essentially welcome the sort of behavior by saying, you know, "we'll accept masks from all of these Chinese factories" and people with the money and the know-how brought those masks in and then they changed their minds that, you know, "we're only going to take them from a few." Well, now you have all these masks that are in the hands of investors who put money into this enterprise and they want to unload it. You know, repackaging probably isn't the way to do it, but that's what this investor, you know, saw as an opportunity. On the other hand, states and the federal government desperate for masks, has really cut the red tape and said, "if you have masks, we'll buy them." You know, they're not doing the normal request for proposals and vetting contractors. And you're looking at the product or whatever. This is just kind of happening in real-time. And, you know, emergency officials would say, well, what are we supposed to do? You know, that makes sense. We've got to get these masks. And people need them. We have people in hospitals, nurses and doctors, you know. But when you've got that sort of vacuum, that sort of money and that sort of opportunity, you're going to see some shady deals.