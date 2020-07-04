AUSTIN, Texas — Just like many of you, we here at KVUE are also working from home – and with that comes some interesting moments.

That's why I spent time catching up with our news staff, asking them how things have been since they started working from home. We're all getting used to it and with us all working from home, we've found some ways to keep ourselves entertained that we thought we could share with you.

Let's start with Brittany Flowers. For her, Zoom online meeting backgrounds have been keeping her entertained. She also likes to share stories.

"OK, so last week I was interviewing a woman, and obviously we're doing our interviews through FaceTime, and she could hear Sawyer, my 4-year-old, flush the toilet," Flowers said. "And I was very embarrassed."

RELATED:

List: Things to do inside while social distancing

Tips for cutting your own hair while social distancing at home

Don’t pull your hair out: How to keep the kids entertained in self-isolation

Let's go to another Zoom background enthusiast, photojournalist Tom Rapp.

"I do this one – is the coolest one – it looks like I'm in the cockpit," he said, "sitting" in the same space Tom Cruise was in "Top Gun." "But if I am in the wrong spot, you see, I'm stealing it from a certain movie."

"Do you want to see Merit?" I asked him.

"Uhh, duh, why would I not want to see Merit?"

Merit is my four-and-a-half-month-old puppy.

"He's so big," Rapp said.

"Yeah, it must be so rough having a dog that wants to play," photojournalist Jackson Grimm said.

Grimm shared one of his favorite videos he's seen.

🐾❤️ THE BEST THING EVER! 🐾❤️ But have you seen this?!?! 🐾❤️🐾❤️ This is Cooper the dog doing his version of Gloria Gaynor’s “I will survive” by Chantal Desjardins Sure hope we have more of these videos coming from Chantal!!! Posted by Some Guy Named Allen on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

"I love that video so much," he said. "The whole reason I sent it to you was it reminded me of Merit."

Those are just a few of the things that have kept us entertained – and sane – while we're all working from home.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: