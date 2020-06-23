Is it safe to wear a mask in extreme heat? Here's what a doctor has to say

Wearing a mask in the heat is not a health risk, an emergency physician with St. David's Medical Center explained.

AUSTIN, Texas — Every summer the heat returns to Austin, forcing people to look for ways to stay cool. However, unlike year's past, this year's warm-weather style is now topped off with a mask. This has left some people questioning if wearing masks in extreme temperatures compromises their safety.

When it comes to heat-related illnesses, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, an emergency medical physician with St. David's Medical Center, said wearing a mask is safe.

"There is no danger in wearing masks. They should absolutely be worn," McCorkle said. "There's more danger not wearing a mask than from wearing a mask."

McCorkle said it is natural for some people to feel anxious outside in the heat with a mask covering their airway.

"Anxiety can be triggered by people feeling like they are closed in by that, but you don't retain carbon dioxide, there is good gas exchange," said McCorkle.

He has not seen any patients in the emergency room come in complaining of heat-related illnesses due to masks specifically.

The body regulates heat in many ways and is most impacted by what someone wears on the top of their head, their bodies, and how they hydrate, he added. While masks might not contribute to heat-related illness, he said the heat in general can, especially for people who work outside or spend a lot of time in the sun.

To prevent this, dress in loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, avoid wearing black/dark colors outdoors and hydrate consistently. If the heat starts causing issues, he recommends finding shade or an air-conditioned room, and slowly re-hydrate.

"You don't want to be goring on large amounts of water because that can make your stomach upset and you start to vomit. That can make things worse," McCorkle said.