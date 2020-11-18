It's unclear when pregnant women will be included in COVID-19 vaccine trials

It may take longer for people who are pregnant to get the vaccine.

There are promising results on the coronavirus vaccine front, but certain types of people, including pregnant women, have been excluded from the vaccine trials.

Moderna announced its vaccine looked to be 94.5% effective, according to early data. The news came as Pfizer Inc. announced its vaccine appeared to be 95% effective. Pfizer and Moderna will now soon seek vaccine approval from U.S. regulators.

The results are the outcome of COVID-19 vaccine trials. And, according to 19thnews, pregnant people have not been included from those promising trials. Because people who are pregnant or breastfeeding have been excluded, it's not clear when a coronavirus vaccine will be available to them.

Researchers now know that pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to end up in the intensive care unit with complications. And, according to KVUE's sister station in Florida, WTSP, research on pregnant women and the way medications and vaccinations help or hurt them is limited. It's been a persistent problem for years as companies choose to exclude them from studies time and time again.

Pfizer told KVUE modified trials for certain age groups and pregnant women are on the horizon.

"Pfizer recognizes that developing a potential SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for broad use is critically important to combat the pandemic, including for potential use in adolescents, women of childbearing age, and pregnant women," Pfizer's statement read.

The company said it is working on a pathway to include pregnant women and women of childbearing potential who are not actively avoiding pregnancy in the vaccine trials.

"As outlined by the FDA, the agency recommends that industry sponsors first conduct developmental and reproductive toxicity (DART) studies with their respective COVID-19 vaccine candidate, prior to enrolling pregnant women and women of childbearing potential who are not actively avoiding pregnancy in clinical trials," Pfizer said in the statement.

Children younger than 12 have also been excluded from the Pfizer trials, and the company said it is working with regulators on developing a trial program for that age group.