South Austin retirement community residents will be near first in line to receive COVID-19 vaccine

One of the pharmaceutical companies near completing a coronavirus vaccine, Pfizer, said Texas would be one of the first places to receive an approved vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas — Once the Centers for Disease Control approves a vaccine for COVID-19, The Continental Retirement Community in South Austin will be one of the first locations to receive it.

The community's parent company, Sunshine Retirement Living, signed up with the CDC's Pharmacy Partnership program within the last month. The program partners a pharmacy with a long-term care facility to provide the vaccination free of charge.

"It's kind of given us a light at the end of the tunnel," Everret Williams, the executive director at The Continental, said. "Knowing that there's something coming down the pipe that's going to be an effective weapon in our fight against this virus, the residents, including myself, are all for."

Pfizer and Moderna are two of the companies closest to finalizing a vaccine. Pfizer announced Texas would be one of the states to receive the first rollout of vaccines. The initial distribution would likely go to 20 sites to treat medical personnel.

While waiting for the vaccine, a two-year resident of The Continental said he's doing just fine.

"You miss that touching, if you will, that you used to have," Tom Chouinard said. "We understand that and accept it because it's for our benefit."

Over the past months of the pandemic, Williams said the retirement community staff has worked to keep residents engaged.

"We always have something up our sleeves, so to speak," Williams said. "What I mean by that, [Friday], we have a festivity planned for the residents. It's our 'Taste of Italy,' so we're going to have some authentic Italian cuisine, along with some decorations and music and things of that nature."

Chouinard said he has been keeping himself busy physically, losing about 30 pounds since the pandemic began.

"We have a very steep hill and I walk up and down that steep hill two or three times a day unless it's raining, snowing," Chouinard said. "I do get some exercise and it's all outside."

Right now, residents are limited to two family visitors inside their rooms. According to Williams, many residents will take their visitors outside in order to be with a few more family members.

"These particular times and circumstances, it is the best thing to do, unfortunately," Williams said.

There is no specific timetable to when the vaccine will be approved and distributed, but Pfizer and Moderna are hoping to distribute it within the coming weeks and months. Even with the vaccine distribution, Williams said it will be some time before things are back to "normal" for residents and their visitors.

"We certainly have to follow our protocols and do what's best to keep the residents safe as possible," Williams said. "I know a lot of people are anxious to just get back to normal, as you would say, but what we want to do is do that the safest way possible."