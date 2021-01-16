'It's been deadly' | Seniors celebrate getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Seniors at Renaissance-Austin, a retirement community in northwest Austin, received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, 120 seniors and staff at Renaissance-Austin joined the fight against COVID-19.

In a sparsely populated room, residents sat waiting to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. More than "light at the end of the tunnel," residents see this almost as a saving grace.

"Our generation is walking around with bull's eyes on our back," Griff Singer, a resident at Renaissance, said. "We just can't afford to take the chance."

Another resident Audrey Alpers joined Singer in praising the vaccine finally arriving since the pandemic began in Texas in March 2020.

"There is no question about the fact that we need this vaccine," Alpers said. "It's going to help stop this pandemic."

Both Singer and Alpers will be celebrating their second dose three weeks from now.

"I haven't thought about it a lot, but when you say that now, I'll celebrate with a glass of wine!" Alpers said.

"One of the things I'd simply like to do is go have some good Tex-Mex, but, you know, maybe it'll be takeout," Singer laughed.

Singer added for the first time in his 88 years, Christmas 2020 was his first not seeing any family.

"It was my hard decision to make," Singer said. "I'd rather skip one year and have others than do our one year and have no others, and that's just kind of the philosophy we tried to follow."

Both Singer and Alpers are looking forward to getting the second dose of the vaccine in February. According to the regional manager for Holiday Retirement Community, who oversees Renaissance-Austin, because the retirement community partnered with CVS to administer the vaccine, they expect the second dose allocation to go smoothly in three weeks.