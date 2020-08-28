COVID-19 updates: TCU reports 447 active coronavirus cases

A week ago, there were 69 active cases among students and one active case among university employees.

Texas Christian University has reported 444 active student cases of COVID-19, about two weeks after classes resumed at the Fort Worth college.

There are three employees with coronavirus, according to the university's data.

Students started moving back on campus Aug. 10.

SMU has more than 30 active student cases of COVID-19

Southern Methodist University is reporting 31 students and three employees with active COVID-19 cases. The first day of classes began this past Monday.

The university uses a contact tracing protocol to identify and notify people on campus known to have come into close contact with the person infected. This contact tracing process takes place before SMU can release any information to the public.

Close contact is described by the Centers for Disease Control as being within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes (without direct respiratory droplet exposure).

SMU will not release the name of any individual, only basic details of the case, to respect each person’s privacy. The list represents current cases of individuals who have a direct, on-campus connection by currently working, studying, or participating in activities at SMU.

Dallas Summer Musicals postpones Jersey Boys, Oklahoma!

On Friday, Dallas Summer Musicals announced the postponement of Jersey Boys and Oklahoma!

Jersey Boys was originally scheduled for November 10-22, 2020 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, and Oklahoma! on December 9-20, 2020 at the Winspear Opera House.

Both productions will be rescheduled at a later date but will still remain part of the Dallas Summer Musicals' 2021 season.

The Dallas non-profit is in the process of contacting ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors and partners impacted by this postponement.