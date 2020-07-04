AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to which county among the most populous in Texas has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Harris County ranks first.

But those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Even though there are fewer confirmed cases in Travis County, the infection rate per 10,000 residents is actually higher than in Harris County, where Houston is located.

Here’s how that’s figured: Harris County, with 4,713,325 residents according to the U.S. Census 2019 population estimate, has reported 1,395 confirmed cases as of Monday, April 6. That’s an infection rate of 2.9 cases per 10,000 people.

RELATED:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 502, 6 deaths

But Travis County, with 502 confirmed cases reported on April 6 and a population of 1,273,954, has an infection rate of 3.9 cases per 10,000 residents.

Among Texas’ five most populated counties, Travis County ranks second after Dallas County in cases per 10,000 people. The numbers are:

Dallas County - 4.4

Travis County - 3.9

Harris County - 2.9

Bexar County - 2.1

Tarrant County - 2.0

When examining the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in less populous Texas counties, Galveston County is among the highest in the state, with seven cases per 10,000 people.

WATCH: Mayor Adler discusses wearing masks, Austin's peak coronavirus period

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: