Six tips for getting preschoolers to wear masks

AUSTIN, Texas — Experts recommend children children over the age of 2 wear masks. For many parents it can be hard to even get your kids to put on shoes, so we talked to a pediatrician from Texas Children's Hospital to get some advice.
Here are his tips:
- When talking about the virus, keep it simple. "We talk about viruses as being bad guys – you know, good guys, bad guys. The mask is a tool that we use to help protect ourselves and protect others," said Dr. Matthew Wilber. He said you should talk about the mask as a superpower to use against the "bad guys," a.k.a. the coronavirus.
- Get your kids a mask that fits. Putting a mask on a 4-year-old's face just won't work. Kids will continue to touch their faces to adjust the mask.
- Make it fun. Put masks on a stuffed animal. Decorate your mask. Find a mask that fits their personality. "It needs to be fun, so it needs to be a mask they like to wear," said Dr. Wilber.
- Start slow. "Maybe you start by wearing the mask for a few minutes to begin with, especially if they're not used to wearing masks. You just start with a little while and then you build up until it becomes something that they could do all day."
- Lead by example. "I think when we set that example and show them that it's important, they will follow. They'll do it to."
- Show them encouragement when they do wear their mask. "If we can tell them, 'Hey, you did a great job wearing your mask. You know, when you wear your mask, that helps keep other people from getting sick. And it helps keep you safe as well. This is really good. You're doing a great job.' That makes kids feel good to get that kind of feedback."
