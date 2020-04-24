AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday announced his office has filed a lawsuit against LeadGen Sales and Marketing, claiming the company initiated deceptive calls that fraudulently described their purported health insurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment as “Trump Care health plans.”

According to Paxton's office, these calls violated theTexas No Call Act and the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, as many of the calls made by LeadGen reached Texans who had registered for federal and state do-not-call lists.

Also, his office states LeadGen is not at all sponsored or affiliated with the federal government.

“Situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis often bring out the best of our communities; however, some scammers view a crisis as an opportunity to make a quick buck through dishonest and unlawful practices,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Robocalls like those made by LeadGen are a blatant invasion of privacy and an attempt to deceive those they call. My office will continue working diligently to stop those who look to take advantage of Texans.”

Texans who think they may have discovered deceptive trade practices should call the attorney general's office at 800-621-0508, or file a complaint online.

