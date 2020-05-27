x
coronavirus

Texas 'preparing for second, third-level COVID-19 expansions' during fall and winter, Gov. Abbott says

Gov. Abbott said the State is aggregating masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment to make sure Texas is ready for any potential spikes in the future.

AMARILLO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said in a May 27 press conference that the State is preparing for second and third-level COVID-19 spikes, especially this fall or winter. 

Abbott said the State is aggregating masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to make sure Texas is ready for a potential spike in the future.

This comes as Abbott addressed the efforts to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle. State and federal teams descended on the Panhandle to address the explosion of new coronavirus cases tied to local meatpacking plants, The Texas Tribune reported. The State recorded more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on May 16 after targeted testing at meatpacking plants in the area.

"We are prepared and [are] preparing for second and third-level expansions of COVID-19," Abbott said. "Second-level would be as we go about this opening-up process, we realize there could be spikes like what we've seen in Amarillo. We are prepared to send in these surge response teams to make sure we are able to tamp down any type of flare-up using the model of what we've seen in Amarillo. Then, there is talk about a potential second flare-up or third flare-up in the fall or wintertime when the regular flu occurs and COVID-19 could occur if we don't have medicines to take care of it. So, we are preparing for that in part with what Chief Kit [Long] talked about. We have a very robust supply chain that is aggregating masks, gowns, face guards ... all the different types of PPE as we speak."

You can watch the governor's full press conference here or below. Abbott addresses the potential future spikes around the 20-minute mark.

Gov. Abbott provides updates on coronavirus surge response efforts

