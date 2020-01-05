According to Gov. Greg Abbott's order, restaurants can re-open their dining rooms on Friday. However, they can only have 25% occupancy.

The guidelines set for restaurants also go into detail on expectations to keep both employees and customers safe.

RELATED: LIST: These Austin-area restaurants are opening for dine-in on Friday, May 1

RELATED: Checklist: Here’s what Texas restaurants are recommended to do when they reopen May 1

Employees should be trained on cleaning and disinfection and screened before coming into the restaurant.

Once inside the building, employees need to either wash or sanitize their hands. They should also do this between interactions with customers.

Guidelines said employees should also stay at least six feet away from other people. However, if that's not possible, the guidelines said employees should wear a face mask.

RELATED: Austin mayor, Travis County judge weigh in on enforcing Gov. Abbott's new order to reopen some businesses

RELATED: Austin restaurants could be required to keep track of visitors

Restaurants also will likely not use all of the tables in the dining room in order to maintain the proper distancing.

"There are three tables open only, and they're separated by plenty of distance between 6 and 12 feet," said Branch BBQ owner, Chris Carby. "All the condiments are taken off the tables. There are only candles and flowers on the tables. The tables and chairs will be sanitized between uses, and everything else is done at the counter."

Hand sanitizer is also expected to be available for employees and customers to use.

For more details on guidelines for dining inside a restaurant, click here.

WATCH: Texas restaurants reopening: How dining rooms will look

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

UT researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment in llamas

How opening businesses again will impact your unemployment | Q&A with Texas Workforce Commission

Choosing not to return to work? Here's who can still receive unemployment benefits in Texas