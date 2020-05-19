As Texas businesses reopen, all customers should follow these rules

As part of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen businesses across Texas, customers are asked to follow certain protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Businesses across Texas will continue to reopen throughout May as part of phase two of Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) plan. Business owners have guidelines to follow to keep customers safe, but the governor's plan also has rules for customers.

For example, as more Texans head back to work, Abbott announced daycare centers can open immediately. But families are asked to follow these protocols:

Children going to daycare should avoid contact with people 65 and older

Follow the drop-off procedures proscribed by your child care provider

Maintain at least six feet of separation from other individuals

Screen yourself and your child before going into a child care center for any new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19

Wash or disinfect hands upon entering the child care center and after any interaction with employees, other customers or items in the center

Consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) when dropping your child off or when within six feet of another person who is not a member of the individual’s household

Wash or sanitize hands after dropping off your child

When preparing your child’s lunch or drinks for the day, consider using items that can be disinfected every evening and before leaving for the day

Pack extra changes of clothes for your child, as child care centers are being asked to change children’s clothing more regularly to prevent disease spread

Avoid sending in toys that cannot be cleaned daily into the child care center

Avoid sending items from your home for activities such as show and tells

RELATED:

The Governor's Strike Force to Reopen Texas created individual protocols for customers to follow for each of the businesses reopening. You can find them here:

May 18 Openings

May 22 Openings

May 31 Openings