As Texas businesses reopen, all customers should follow these rules

AUSTIN, Texas — Businesses across Texas will continue to reopen throughout May as part of phase two of Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) plan. Business owners have guidelines to follow to keep customers safe, but the governor's plan also has rules for customers.
For example, as more Texans head back to work, Abbott announced daycare centers can open immediately. But families are asked to follow these protocols:
- Children going to daycare should avoid contact with people 65 and older
- Follow the drop-off procedures proscribed by your child care provider
- Maintain at least six feet of separation from other individuals
- Screen yourself and your child before going into a child care center for any new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19
- Wash or disinfect hands upon entering the child care center and after any interaction with employees, other customers or items in the center
- Consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth) when dropping your child off or when within six feet of another person who is not a member of the individual’s household
- Wash or sanitize hands after dropping off your child
- When preparing your child’s lunch or drinks for the day, consider using items that can be disinfected every evening and before leaving for the day
- Pack extra changes of clothes for your child, as child care centers are being asked to change children’s clothing more regularly to prevent disease spread
- Avoid sending in toys that cannot be cleaned daily into the child care center
- Avoid sending items from your home for activities such as show and tells
RELATED:
Texas Gov. Abbott outlines plans and guidance to reopen bars, child care facilities, bingo halls and more
The Governor's Strike Force to Reopen Texas created individual protocols for customers to follow for each of the businesses reopening. You can find them here:
May 18 Openings
May 22 Openings
May 31 Openings
MORE REOPENING TEXAS COVERAGE:
- Texas high school athletes may participate in strength and conditioning starting in June if plan is approved
- Austin Zoo now delaying opening after State orders
- Some Austin bars preparing to reopen under Gov. Abbott's new guidelines
- Checklist: Tattoo, massage and other parlors can reopen in Texas
- Checklist: Child care centers, summer camp, youth sports programs may open under these guidelines
- Texas State Parks resume overnight camping with limited-capacity restrictions in place
- These Travis County parks and Austin-area State parks are open
- Checklist: How Texas bars will operate when they can reopen May 22
- Texas businesses can now welcome back up to 10 employees per office space
- Checklist: Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks can reopen May 22 with these guidelines