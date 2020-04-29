AUSTIN, Texas — The statewide stay-at-home order will expire on Thursday and many businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday.

With all those changes, Texans have a lot of questions. KVUE set out to answer some of the most common ones.

"Why is Texas reopening?"

This one is a little subjective. While we can't speak to Gov. Greg Abbott's precise motives, he said in a press conference Monday that Texas has made strides slowing down the spread of COVID-19, hospitals have plenty of room for patients and millions of Texans need to get back to work.

"Are we allowed to have small gatherings in our homes?"

The governor's order still calls for social gatherings and in-person contact with people not in the same household to be minimized. Social distancing practices are still encouraged.

"Do I have to wear a mask if I go out after Friday?"

The short answer: No. The governor's order makes it so local governments can't enforce any masking rules, so while cities can recommend that you wear a mask, you can't be fined for not wearing one.

However, Gov. Abbott said in an interview with KVUE that he still encourages people to wear masks.

"When will Austin's public libraries reopen?"

Austin's public libraries have been shut down since the end of March, but Abbott's new order allows libraries to reopen at 25% capacity starting on Friday.

The City of Austin told KVUE that Austin libraries will reopen when they can do so in a way that doesn't put the health of the community or library employees at risk.

"What won't reopen on Friday?"

Salons, barbershops, gyms and bars aren't allowed to open for business just yet. But Abbott said a plan is being made and those places could be up and running as early as mid-May.

