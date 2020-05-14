AUSTIN, Texas — Experts from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Houston have put together a "playbook" for rebuilding Texas after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The playbook outlines nine steps, including things like protecting essential workers, promoting rural communities, increasing investment in public health care and making sure all Texans have access to the Internet.

"How we approach the challenge of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will define the Texas that we live in going forward. We have a unique opportunity to take advantage of this moment in time and create a stronger Texas," the executive summary of the report reads.

Steven Pedigo is a UT LBJ School of Public Affairs professor of practice who also co-authored the playbook.

"Let's think about the health and wellbeing and the skills of our residents to ensure that they to can participate in an economy that's much more inclusive, that's much more from the bottom up and allows us to have some of the safety protections in place that we know are really missing," Pedigo said. "As we reopen, what are those things that we can do to say, six months, 18 months – what should inform our state legislature and our state legislative agenda going forward?"

Former State Senator Kirk Watson is another of the playbook's authors.

You can view the playbook in full here or below:

