We Are Blood asking for plasma donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — Record high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Texas have prompted a demand for plasma from people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

We Are Blood Vice President of Communications Nick Canedo joined KVUE on Tuesday to discuss the importance of plasma donation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Why are plasma donations important?

Canedo: Sure. So in early April, the FDA approved the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Right now, we do not have a proven treatment for COVID-19. Convalescent plasma has been used in the past to treat new viruses before other treatments were developed. What convalescent plasma means is collecting plasma from individuals who have developed and recovered from COVID-19. Their plasma now possesses antibodies that is helpful in the treatment of current COVID-19 patients. We Are Blood launched its program in early April, and since then, we've sent donations to over 480 local patients who are fighting COVID-19. But however, we've seen in the last two weeks with the spike in hospitalizations, we've also seen a spike in demand. Earlier in the pandemic, we were distributing around 40 to 60 units of patients across Central Texas. But we've seen that double in the last few weeks and currently we're distributing to around 25 to 30 patients every single day. So really, our inventory has dipped significantly of this lifesaving treatment and we're calling on the community to come out and donate. If they have had COVID-19, they can find a qualification form on our website, which will walk through some of the criteria for participating in the program.





What kinds of safety protocols do you have in place for anyone wanting to donate plasma?

Canedo: Absolutely. So safety is of the utmost importance to We Are Blood to protect our donors and staff. And that's during all times of year, but right now during the pandemic that's elevated even further. Right now, we have mandatory face coverings at our donor centers and mobile drives. We have mandatory appointments, which means that normally we accept walk-ins to donate blood, but appointments allow us to control better for social distancing at our centers and mobile drives. We also have increased our cleaning procedures, so common areas like our waiting rooms and recovery areas are cleaned regularly, while common-use items like our donation beds, interview booths and squeeze balls are cleaned in between each donor. So, it's really important that we ensure that our donors and staff are safe during the pandemic.





Do you need to have a COVID-19 test in order to donate?

Canedo: Sure. So critical for qualifying for the program is having a prior lab tested diagnosis of COVID-19. So that's meaning that the testing that you're seeing as being nose swab, so that is determining when you have an active case of COVID-19. If you have not had that test, we are accepting FDA-approved antibody testing results to qualify for the program. And other important criteria is to have been without symptoms for at least 14 days, preferably 28 days if you haven't been without symptoms for 14 days. We are requiring a second test to confirm that you are now negative for COVID-19 and then meeting all other blood donor criteria is incredibly important. So, to qualify for the program, you would go to our website and submit a qualification form and a staff member will review your submission, work with you to gather any documents that you may need and then get you scheduled for a special donation at one of our three donor centers in town.





North Lamar location: 4300 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78756. Call: 512-206-1266

South Austin location: 3100 W. Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748. Call: 512-206-1266

Round Rock location: 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900, Round Rock, TX 78664. Call: 512-206-1266