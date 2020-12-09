'We're not halfway done with this marathon' | Six months into COVID-19 pandemic, we could have a long way to go

The Texas Medical Association presidents during the coronavirus pandemic agree getting back to "normal" is not in the near future.

AUSTIN, Texas — On March 11, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," WHO said in its announcement. "This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus."

Since then, medical experts and politicians have tried to navigate the new normal with trial and error – with some success.

"Six months ago, none of us would have thought you could get all of America to wear a mask all the time or certainly when they're out in public," Dr. David Fleeger, the president of Texas Medical Association when the pandemic started, said. "Ultimately, we found that it is respiratory spread, droplets, that that is ultimately the way the vast majority of patients get this disease and that we can decrease the chances of someone getting it or someone giving it to someone else by wearing a mask."

Fleeger also said some mistakes were made, and the U.S. and Texas have had shortfalls in the response to COVID-19.

"I would say as far as PPE was concerned, N95s are still difficult to get, still not as prevalent as they need to be," Fleeger said. "You would think we'd be able to gear up by now – really hasn't happened."

In addition, Fleeger said testing and contact tracing have also not come close to where Texas and the U.S. need to be.

The current president of TMA, Dr. Diana Fite, said the biggest shortfall comes from people feeling they won't be safe if they go to the hospital for non-COVID-19 reasons.

"They're afraid they'll be exposed to and get coronavirus," Fite said. "We have seen a lot of patients not coming in for chest pain, stroke symptoms, abdominal pain."

Fite commends the work Texans and Texas leadership were doing at the start of the pandemic.

"We certainly did a good job in getting that curve down initially," Fite said. "[Gov. Greg Abbott] was doing a great job of trying to open up gradually, carefully following the data, though it did get out of control with everybody sort of letting down their guard at Memorial Day and then some events that happened, but that that was a live-and-learn situation. I think we're doing a better job now once again."

Even with the successes and shortfalls, learning from this is the most important effect of the pandemic.

"It's a very unusual situation that could happen again," Fite said. "We do need to take every advantage that we can to learn from this."

Fite said she does not know how much closer we are to a vaccine, but only that it normally takes years to develop one fully. Fleeger said researchers are working at "light speed" to get one finished, but even then it could take months to distribute.

"In the world of science, six months is a bat of the eye," Fleeger said. "Vaccines typically take five, 10, 15 years or longer to develop a test and then implement ... It's going to go to first responders and those at greatest risk, so the average person might not be getting their vaccine if they want to until this time next year, if these vaccines come out the first part of 2021."

Because of the time it will take for a vaccine to be developed, tested and distributed, Fleeger is reminding people don't get comfortable as the situation improves.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," Fleeger said. "I suspect we're not halfway done with this marathon and we need to need to be vigilant. We need to keep working on it."