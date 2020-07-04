AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in March about a local pizza restaurant donating food to Central Texas families.

The Baylor Scott and White Foundation announced it launched its Food for Caregivers campaign on Tuesday, April 7, which raises funds to buy lunches and dinners for healthcare workers.

The food was purchased from local food trucks and restaurants to provide healthcare workers at Baylor Scott & White Medical Centers throughout the Austin region, according to a press release.

Medical workers for the Austin Medical Center and Pflugerville Centers will be treated to Chi’Lantro.

Buda Medical Center will be fed by Brooklyn Breakfast Shop as well as La Traviata, officials said. Steiner Ranch Steakhouse will serve Lakeway Medical Center, and Smokey Mo’s BBQ will be at the BSWH Medical Center in Round Rock.

Credit: Chris Beck

Chris Beck

Credit: Chris Beck

Chris Beck

Workers at Taylor Medical Center will be treated to Tarka Indian Kitchen, and the Cedar Park Center will receive Torchy's Tacos.

Courtesy: Baylor Scott & White

Baylor Scott & White

Keep Austin Eatin, Trucklandia and ATX Hospital Meals coordinated food donations throughout the Austin area, according to the press release.

For more information on how to donate, visit https://ctxfoundation.bswhealth.com/Food4Caregivers.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Can you give your pet COVID-19? Here's what a Texas A&M veterinarian says

Travis County has 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people among Texas' most populous counties

Gov. Abbott announces Care.com initiative to increase in-home child care for frontline workers

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Texas Longhorns hire new women's basketball coach