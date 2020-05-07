ER doctors see increase in visits, prompting optimism

"I think the education has caught up and people understand 'OK, I'm having chest pain. I need to go to the ER'," explained Dr. Greenwood.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some emergency room doctors are seeing an increase in patient visits to the ER compared to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ER doctors who spoke with KVUE, the fear of contracting COVID-19 caused many people to stay home instead of seeking necessary treatment, leaving them with severe consequences.

"In the beginning, people were staying home with heart attacks and strokes and we would see that patient and it would be too late to do anything," said Dr. Nathaniel Greenwood.

Dr. Greenwood is the Chief Medical Officer at Family Emergency Room. He said the number of patients coming into their ER has increased by 80% compared to the start of the pandemic.

"I think the education has caught up and people understand 'OK, I'm having chest pain. I need to go to the ER'," explained Greenwood. "People are realizing it is safe."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ER visits declined by 42% in March and April.

Dr. Greenwood said the healthcare community is doing everything it can to protect all patients.