Think tank chief deletes tweet urging Texas schools to reopen since 'mostly elderly, Hispanics' are dying

In the tweet, Ginn also called for ending "universal mandates" and checking "those from Mexico."

AUSTIN, Texas — The chief economist for a Texas think tank is under fire for posting a racist, now-deleted tweet which said that, because the elderly and Hispanic population make up a large portion of the coronavirus deaths, those populations should be targeted and schools should reopen.

New data from the Texas Department of State Health Services show that Hispanics represent just over 47% of COVID-19 deaths in Texas, and Texans younger than 40 made up about 3% of total deaths.

After the release of that data, Vance Ginn, the chief economist at the Texas Public Policy Foundation think tank, posted a now-deleted tweet. According to the Texas Tribune, Ginn tweeted that, given the seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths peaked on July 14, "mostly elderly & Hispanics dying" and "very few kids die," "Why not #openschools, end universal mandates, target vulnerable & check those from #Mexico?"

Alongside the question, he tweeted a GIF of Prince Harry of Wales miming a mic drop, Texas Tribune reported.

In an interview with the Texas Tribune, Ginn said that the intention of the tweet was to outline the demographics of COVID-19 deaths and to question whether officials should combat the virus from a "targeted approach" as opposed to passing blanket policies.

On Ginn's Twitter thread, other users accused him of dismissing the virus because statistics show the pandemic affects the elderly and Hispanic population.

At around 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, Ginn tweeted that he removed the tweet.

"I removed the previous tweet," he said. "I apologize for how I poorly communicated as I believe strongly based on my deep faith that every life is precious. My intent was to highlight the positive development of more data available to make better policy decisions and help the vulnerable."