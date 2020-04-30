After the spring was hit with the coronavirus pandemic, derailing all college sports and campus activities, most students were forced to finish their semesters totally online.

While the virus virtually shut down schools and universities across the globe, some Texas colleges are already hard at work preparing to reopen their campuses come fall.

We'll keep an eye on our local and state universities and update this list as colleges continue to update their plans.

Baylor University

On April 27, Baylor announced that it plans to resume in-person classes and residential life this fall. These plans are dependent on the decline of COVID-19 cases within the city of Waco, as well as guidance from federal, state and local health officials.

The university's full announcement can be read here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas Tribune on April 30 reported that students and football both are expected to return to Texas A&M this fall.

The report states TAMU plans to reopen its 11 campuses this fall, according to System Chancellor John Sharp.

RELATED: Texas A&M Chancellor says 13-game football season could occur, even with an October start

Texas Tech University

The Texas Tribune also included Texas Tech in that report. Both schools said they are working on precautions to keep students safe when they return.

"The Texas Tech University System and its four universities are actively monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (termed "COVID-19) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China," the university wrote on April 29.

For more information on the university's coronavirus updates, click here.

University of Texas

On April 29, UT President Greg Fenves issued a letter to the Longhorn community saying that the university's goal is still to reopen in the fall, but a decision has not yet been announced. He said courses and activities could be "held in person and others online as dictated by health and safety concerns."

He said the university plans to have its full decision ready by the end of June.

RELATED: University of Texas still planning on reopening in fall, UT president says

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

