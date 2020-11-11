Texas records highest day of COVID-19 cases yet

According to data, 10,865 new cases were added Nov. 10, which is the most since the pandemic began.

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s no sign of the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down anytime soon in Texas.

On Tuesday, the state added 10,865 new cases — the highest since the pandemic began. The seven-day average of new cases is up 123% in the last month and the highest its been since Aug. 7.

“I just can't stress enough that if we don't really get our vigilance back, if we don't change our ways, if we don't go back to those protective actions that we were taking over the summer and in the spring, we are going to have a miserable winter,” Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin-Travis County interim health authority, said.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Texas is the first and only state to surpass one million cases of COVID-19.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Nov. 10 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

ABC News obtained the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, which ranks Texas 28th nationwide for new cases per 100,000 residents. The report also recommends stronger mitigation strategies including mask-wearing and physical distancing.

The statewide hospitalization rate is also up 70% in the last month with 6,170 people in the hospital, the most since Aug. 18.