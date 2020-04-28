AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-area nursing home has had a dozen patients die from COVID-19 and nearly 200 nursing home residents across Travis County have tested positive for the virus, Austin officials said Tuesday.

New numbers released by Austin Public Health show 26 residents have died from the virus at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Travis County. Twelve of the 26 deaths come from one facility.

One staff member has also died at the same facility with 12 resident deaths, according to a slide presented to Austin City Council on Tuesday.

Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin and Travis County, did not identify any of the 13 facilities with COVID-19 clusters. However, the slide Escott presented confirmed 280 cases of coronavirus at local nursing homes.

A total of 192 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Austin Public Health. Eighty-eight long-term care facility workers have tested positive, including Maurice Dotson, who died.

Dotson worked at West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Austin. The facility has confirmed one staff member died there, but refuses to provide an update on how many residents have tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for West Oaks has not responded to KVUE's request for comment.

This announcement comes after a Round Rock nursing home confirmed to KVUE 46 residents and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

