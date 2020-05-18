About 100 manufacturing employees went back to work, Austin Regional Manufacturers Association official says

Austin Regional Manufacturers Association Executive Director told KVUE most manufacturing employees have been working the past two months.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ed Latson, Executive Director of the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association, said about 100 workers with non-essential manufacturers headed back to work in the Austin area on May 18.

Companies like Everi Games and Woom Bikes USA re-opened with 25% of its staffs. However, larger companies like, Applied Materials and Samsung have already been open.

Latson said most of the 60,000 or so employees in the area have already been working.

"Manufacturers have been operating safely, effectively for about the past two months," Latson said. "So I think we've demonstrated that that you know, if you take good precautions, you have good procedures in place, then you can keep your employees safe and still operate a business."

Latson told KVUE there are 1,700 manufacturers in the Austin area.