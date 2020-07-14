MAP: COVID-19 testing locations in the Austin area

The map shows you stationary and mobile testing sites.

AUSTIN, Texas — To make finding a testing location easier, Austin Public Health created a map that shows where people can get tested for coronavirus in the Austin area.

The map shows both stationary and mobile COVID-19 test locations throughout the Austin area. The map also includes information on site operating hours and which lab the company uses for processing the tests. You can view the map by clicking here.

"Along with APH-operated sites, the map shows other testing options for those who have insurance or a primary care provider," Austin Public Health said.

People who have insurance are encouraged to use other testing sites "so we can be the safety net for those without insurance or a primary care provider."

Those with insurance will not be charged for the standard COVID-19 test, thanks to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act passed in March. You should contact your doctor and insurance company to figure out what location to take the test.

We also have a list of drive-thru testing locations in the Austin area.