New survey says about 1/3 of people have gone out to eat, drink in past two weeks

The Nielsen survey talked with 1300 people in Texas and Florida cities about their frequency of going out to eat and drink since COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed.

AUSTIN, Texas — Earlier this week, Nielsen CGA released the results of a survey conducted between May 22 and May 26 in Florida and Texas.

Of the 1300 participants, about one-third of people responded they had gone out for a drink or to eat at a bar or restaurant sometime in the past two weeks.

Of those people who went out, the vast majority felt satisfied with the safety measures in place as well as the overall experience. According to the survey, 90% of people who went out felt satisfied with the health and safety precautions in place by bars and restaurants.

Many of those who went out for food and drinks were young adults ages 21 to 34. The smallest demographic was seniors 55 and older. The survey consisted of people in Dallas and Houston in Texas. In Florida, participants were from Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

In Texas, data in the survey shows more people are going out to eat rather than to drink. At the same time, people who are going out are finding places familiar to them. Most are going to casual dining chains, followed closely by independent restaurants. People have been least likely to go to premium bars, according to the Nielsen CGA survey.

Notably, many people who went out once did not go out again. According to the survey, 57% of those who went out for food and drinks continued the pattern of staying away from restaurants and bars to dine in or get drinks. 45% of those people say they need more time to feel comfortable, 22% are self-isolating and 19% are worried about their financial concerns' according to the survey presentation.

People who have not gone out say they are wanting more social distancing enforcement, protective equipment for staff, and more outdoor seating before considering leaving the house for a meal or to go out for drinks.

You can read the full survey and presentation here.