WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — More than 200 Sun City residents have teamed up to produce 7,000 masks that have been delivered to the Williamson County COVID-19 Community Organizations Active in Disaster group for distribution.

Paula Dennis started the group out of her own home. From there, Dennis recruited 23 other Sun City residents to a volunteer group to help teach them to make masks.

Since then, the group has grown to more than 200 members and now takes place at the Worship Place in Sun City. The group gathers Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help out in a social-distancing assembly line.

Additionally, leftover pieces of fabric are repurposed into quilts and donated to the Williamson County Children's Advocacy Center instead of just being thrown away.

To find out more and how you can help out, visit Williamson County's website.

WATCH: How to make your own facemask

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Gov. Abbott reveals a tiered approach to re-open Texas economy; details coming Monday

Round Rock nursing home confirms 46 people with coronavirus

More trouble is brewing in the beer industry

LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic