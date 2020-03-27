ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan has announced a collaboration between the City of Round Rock, the Round Rock Community Foundation, Dell and the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce to help small businesses through this difficult time. The collaboration is called Round Rock Cares.

Each group donating $25,000 for a total of $100,000, which will go directly to the small businesses that need help.

“Our entire community is concerned about what recent COVID–19 disruptions to business operations may mean for our local small businesses, and for the families of their employees,” Mayor Morgan said.

Former Round Rock Mayor Nyle Maxwell and his wife, Nancy, have also announced that they will match up to $10,000 in donations to Round Rock Cares.

“In these uncertain times, it is imperative that our community comes together. The Greater Round Rock Community Foundation is proud to be part of this effort and have the opportunity to manage the Round Rock Cares Fund,” said Nyle Maxwell.

As of Friday morning, there are at least 27 confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County. KVUE is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas. To find out how many people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in your county, go here.

