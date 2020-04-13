AUSTIN, Texas — According to the CDC, most people who test positive for coronavirus will recover in their homes, rather than in a hospital.

KVUE looked into what sorts of things you should have in your home if you or someone in your household becomes ill.

When caring for yourself

If you are caring for yourself, try to stay home if possible, except to get medical care. If you go out, it's suggested you wear a mask. If you don't have a mask, here's a tutorial on how to make one.

Here are some supplies you will want to have at the ready:

Your emergency contact list

Medicine such as acetaminophen, cough medicine and decongestants

A thermometer to help monitor your symptoms

A mask, store-bought or homemade

Tissues

Soap and/or hand sanitizer

Wipes

Household cleaners

You should also try to stay hydrated and well-nourished.

When caring for someone else

In addition to the items listed above, you'll need a few other things if you're caring for someone else. The CDC suggests having an isolation plan, meaning you should try to keep the patient in a room away from everyone else and, if possible, using his or her own bathroom.

Here are some other things you will need:

Personal protection gear such as face masks, a gown (even a robe or an apron will do), gloves and shoe covers for when you’re near the person who is sick. Remove these items after leaving the patient's room.

Laundry detergent to wash the patient's things

The patient’s doctor’s contact information

It may be tough to find everything on this list right now, but it's always good to prepare as much as possible. Remember to take care of yourself as well by exercising, finding ways to make yourself laugh and washing your hands.

