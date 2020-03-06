Member of Texas Capitol security force reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Reports say the person was with the DPS and National Guard security at the Texas Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas — An officer assigned to the temporary security force at the Texas Capitol has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman.

The Statesman report cites the State Preservation Board for this information. State Preservation Board spokesman Christopher Currens told the Statesman the case involves the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard security assigned to the Capitol.

According to the Statesman, the DPS and Texas National Guard did not immediately respond to a request for a statement.

The added temporary security is in place due to ongoing protests in the city over police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos at the hands of police.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Michael Ramos was shot by an Austin police officer in April. It later was confirmed that Ramos was unarmed when he was shot. Ramos later died at a hospital due to his injuries.

Protests in Austin began late on Friday, May 29.