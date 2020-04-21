PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Two Pflugerville firefighters are expected to return to work this week after recovering from coronavirus.

Pflugerville authorities told KVUE the first firefighter contracted the virus from a family member earlier this month. The second firefighter got the virus from the first after he came into work not knowing he had contracted it.

A total of 18 firefighters were exposed and had to be quarantined. All were tested, and that's when the second firefighter was discovered to have also contracted the virus.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick Perkins told KVUE the department had to do research on the calls the two firefighters took as well, but he said there is no concern that anyone could have contracted the virus after they came into contact with the firefighters.

"Based on the full utilization of PPE [personal protective equipment] on all the calls that we're making, again, these meet all the thresholds for a low-risk exposure," Perkins said.

Perkins said all Pflugerville firefighters wear medical-grade protective gear on all their calls.

