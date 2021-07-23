Travis, Williamson County Covid-19 vaccination rates surpass 70 percent, smaller Central Texas counties lag behind

Health officials say the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths from the Covid virus are among people not vaccinated.

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to the number of people who are getting vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, less populated counties in our Central Texas region lag behind our more populous ones.

A KVUE News analysis of data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that Travis and Williamson counties continue to have the highest vaccination rates among the 12 counties in our viewing area.

72% of people age 12 and older in Travis County have received at least one of the COVID-19 shots. 63% have both shots. Williamson County is close behind with 70% getting one shot, 61% with both shots. Hays County is at 63% for one shot, 54% for both shots.

Outside our region’s three largest counties, the numbers drop off. Less-populated counties are averaging vaccination rates that are about 20% lower than in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties.

The percentage of the county population age 12-plus receiving both Covid vaccine shots include:

48% in Blanco County

46% in Bastrop County

45% in Burnet and Llano counties

43% in Caldwell, Fayette and Mason counties.

Lee County had the lowest rate with 39 percent of the county population fully vaccinated.

With the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant, health experts say now is the time to get the shot.

“The Delta variant is a new strain of the virus," said Dr. Parker Hudson, a physician at Dell Medical Center. “That's two to four times more contagious than previous versions of the virus because the amount of virus in your body and that you're putting into the air around you is much higher with this strain.”

Dr. Hudson says 97% of current hospitalizations and over 99% of the recent deaths from the Covid-19 virus are among people who aren't vaccinated.