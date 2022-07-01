Travis, Hays counties lead Central Texas in greatest increase of COVID-19 cases in 30 days

Between Dec. 7 and Jan. 7, there has been a nearly 21% increase in the total number of confirmed cases in Travis County, with 25,247 new cases.

TEXAS, USA — A KVUE News analysis of data from the Texas Department of State Health Services from the counties in the 12-county viewing area shows that Austin has seen the greatest percentage increase in new COVID-19 cases from a month ago.

Between Dec. 7 and Jan. 7, there has been a nearly 21% increase in the total number of confirmed cases in Travis County, with 25,247 new cases during the thirty day period.

Hays County is close behind with a 20% increase in cases with 6,167 new cases. Both Williamson and Caldwell counties experienced a 17% increase in confirmed cases over the past 30 days, with 11,915 and 1,234 new cases respectively. Bastrop and Blanco County cases are up 11%.

Less-populous Central Texas counties have seen case increases ranging from about five to seven percent from a month ago. These include Burnet, Llano, Lee, Fayette and Gillespie counties. Mason County saw a 3% increase in cases during the same period.

As of Friday, Jan. 7 there are 431 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Austin area, an increase of 23 from Thursday. Meanwhile, 111 patients are in ICUs, an increase of 20 from Thursday.