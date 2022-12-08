Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties sitting at 'high' COVID-19 risk level

Travis, Bastrop, Fayette and other surrounding counties have "medium" risk levels.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hays, Caldwell and Mason counties have all reached "high" COVID-19 community risk levels as of Thursday, according to the CDC.

All other counties in the KVUE viewing area, including Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Fayette counties, are at the "medium" risk level.

In Austin's 4-county metro, as of Aug. 11, the 7-day average sits at 502 new cases per day – down 23% from a week ago and down 33% from a month ago.

Texas' 7-day average dropped 18% from a week ago to 6,775 new cases each day as of Aug. 11. The average last month was 22% higher.

The state has seen 28 new deaths, making for a total of 88,049 deaths to date.

The number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Texas dropped 8% from a week ago but increased 2% from a month ago for a total of 3,218 patients.

